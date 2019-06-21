Could the 76ers be in play to sign Kawhi Leonard in free agency?
ESPN reported Thursday night that the Toronto Raptors swingman might meet with the Sixers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors after free agency begins at 6 p.m. June 30. Leonard is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.
Leonard is expected to remain with the NBA-champion Raptors or go to the Clippers.
The Sixers tried to acquire Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs last summer. However, the Spurs ultimately sent him, Danny Green, and cash to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a first-round pick.
Leonard has until June 29 to pick up the $21.3 million option on the final year of his deal. He’ll become a free agent the next day if he doesn’t. The Raptors can offer him a five-year, $189 million deal in free agency because they hold his Bird rights. Other NBA teams can offer only a maximum of four years and $140 million.