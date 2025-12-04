Sixers’ Kelly Oubre is ‘trying to stay above water’ while sidelined with a ligament sprain in his left knee

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed his ninth straight game with a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his left knee on Thursday when the 76ers faced the Golden Warriors at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Before the game, the swingman was transparent when asked how difficult it’s been to watch from the sideline.

”It sucks,” Oubre said. “Listen, man, I’m trying to stay above water, keep my head about it. Trying to fight the depression and all that stuff that comes with not being able to do your job and fulfill your purpose. So it’s a different challenge, and I’m up for the challenge, and I think the reward at the other side will be great just because I’m trying to take it day by day.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Paul George will miss Sixers’ game vs. Warriors

The 6-foot-8, 203-pounder was recently evaluated and is progressing well. He’ll be re-evaluated early next week.

Since his injury, Oubre has been doing upper-body work in the weight room. He has leaned on the Sixers’ medical team to tell him what he can and can’t do during his rehabilitation process.

Oubre said he’s trying not to get too high or too low during what has been a difficult time for him.

“I want to be out there with my guys,” he said. “I want to help each and every one of them just develop. I want to help us win, and being on the sideline, I can’t really do so. I’m taking it day by day and trying to do everything I possibly can to get back.”

Oubre suffered the injury late in the second quarter of the Sixers’ 114-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14 at Little Caesars Arena. He remained in the game for the rest of the half, but didn’t play after intermission.

“I just kind of hyperextended my knee,” Oubre said. “I did it in the first game against Boston, as well. But that wasn’t obviously as bad. I did the same thing again. But this time, I just wasn’t so lucky.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George finally shared the floor. And the Sixers have a lot of work to do.

Oubre, in his 11th season, got off to a strong start.

He averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 12 games. Oubre also did a solid job of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. His best performance of the season came against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 2.

Oubre scored a season-high 29 points to go with three rebounds, one steal, and one block. His 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting set a career high for points scored in the opening frame. He added a second-quarter basket to set a career high for points in a half at 24.

“Getting better each and every day,” Oubre said of his rehabilitation. “It’s a slow process, of course. Just not playing with Mother Nature and just allowing my body to heal and take the time to do the things I need to do in order to strengthen the muscle. So every day is a new challenge. But it’s getting better, and it’s going well.”