Kelly Oubre Jr. says he wants to ‘finish what I start’ with the Sixers next season

Kelly Oubre Jr. kept referring to the 76ers as “We’ on Sunday when speaking about next season.

The 29-year-old has a player option for $8.3 million for next season that he has until June 29 to pick up. So after a handful of “We” references, Oubre was asked if his hope is to remain in Philly next season.

“I’m a Philadelphia 76er,” he responded. “I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. I’m here in front of you guys right now. I’m taking it day by day. But also this is a business.

“But at the end of the day, I’m happy, and I feel like I like to finish what I start, and I don’t feel complete. So you know, Godspeed and yeah, I’m still here.”

Oubre averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and career highs of 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 60 games this season. The 10-year-veteran was sidelined the last 17 games of the season with a sprained left knee. He said Sunday that he’s feeling good.

“I’m just dealing with some tendinosis,” he said. “You know obviously, dealing with bruises and hyperextension and stuff like that. They are like aftereffects. And you know when I started to ramp up the recovery process, I just started to experience some … discomfort from back in my high school days, growing pains. Stuff like that. But all that stuff kind of comes back up when you do stuff like that.

“But at this point, I’m feeling pretty good, you know, just looking forward to the off season.”

Gordon’s future plans

Like Oubre, Eric Gordon has a player option for next season. The deadline to pick up his $3.4 million option is June 29.

“I haven’t thought that far,” Gordon said of his decision. “My main goal is to rehab and make sure I can get fully healthy to look forward to next season.”

The 36-year-old had season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist on Feb. 26. He averaged just 6.8 points and 19.7 minutes in his 17th NBA season. However, Gordon’s three-point shooting percentage of 40.9% was the third-highest of his career.

“It was tough because I wanted to play as many games as I can,” he said of the wrist injury. “And it was hurting bad when it happened. So I just tried to grind through it for a little while. … then your season has to end.

“Of course it was disappointing, and you know this year was tough for us, too. So when you reflect on that, it’s just been a tough overall year.”