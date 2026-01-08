The Sixers finally have a full roster. Now it’s time to see how all the players fit.

About 70 minutes before Wednesday’s tipoff, Kelly Oubre Jr. let out a scream when he popped into the 76ers’ locker room. A few minutes later, Tyrese Maxey announced that “12 [is] back” while settling into his seat next to Trendon Watford.

They were, indeed. Oubre and Watford both returned from lengthy injury absences in the Sixers’ comfortable 131-110 victory over the Washington Wizards at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Their modest stat lines — Oubre totaled two points, three rebounds, and two steals in 20 minutes; Watford three assists and did not attempt a shot in five minutes — reflected that both players had been sidelined for more than a month.

But their outings were an appropriate first step for the 20-15 Sixers, who had their full roster available for a game for the first time since December 2023.

“It’s been a long journey to get back out there,” Oubre said after the game. “And it felt amazing, just to even be able to just touch the court and be able to do anything out there.”

Coach Nick Nurse’s eyes widened when informed that, per research by PhillyVoice, it had been more than two calendar years since the Sixers had not ruled out any players prior to a game due to injury or personal reasons. When the public address announcer shared to the masses that the Sixers had “no injuries” a few minutes before tipoff, cheers erupted.

There was another big crowd ovation when Oubre initially checked in during the first quarter, wearing a knee brace under a leg sleeve that provides proper support but “just [messes] my swag all the way up,” he quipped.

Oubre airballed his first shot, an elbow pull-up off a rebound that he said he rushed because he “was so happy and geeked” to be back on the court. After two more misfires — which the 11-year veteran attributed to fatigued legs — Oubre’s fourth-quarter jumper in the lane bounced in just before he exited for the final time.

But on the defensive end, the Sixers consistently felt Oubre’s full-court pressure. That was where he was most eager to test that knee, he said.

“He just started going out there and picking his guy up,” Nurse added. “And everybody behind him saw how hard he was working, and I think they picked it up, too.

“I think he was a big spark tonight, even though it doesn’t look like his offense is anywhere near his capabilities yet.”

While rehabbing that Nov. 14 knee sprain, Oubre said he felt “no pain” but that he needed to regain his stability and strength. When he finished “like my 1,000th sprint,” however, Oubre said he was “so done.”

“I just wanted to get out there and play basketball,” Oubre added, “and test my wind out there on the court.”

Next, Oubre will be tasked with recapturing his career-best play, when he averaged 16.8 points on 49.7% shooting along with 5.1 rebounds in the season’s first 12 games. He was more in control with the ball in his hands on offense, and was another defender who could guard bigger wings and switch onto multiple positions.

Oubre also has been a consistent starter when healthy throughout his two-plus Sixers seasons. Dominick Barlow, who had become a terrific fit as a rebounder and cutter in Oubre’s absence, maintained that first-team role Wednesday.

Nurse said before the game that he would prefer to eventually become “a little more fluid” with lineup combinations, depending on opponent matchups. And personnel tweaks also could affect players further down the rotation, such as Jabari Walker and Jared McCain.

Watford, who averaged 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 14 games before an adductor strain, even put himself in the category of needing to re-earn one of those spots.

He believes his three assists in Wednesday’s short stint are evidence of his offense-initiating and playmaking as a 6-foot-8 “point” forward. He said he needs to get more comfortable playing off former MVP center Joel Embiid, who is looking far more like himself than earlier in the season.

Yet after Watford also missed training camp and the preseason with a hamstring issue, Nurse said he needs to evaluate the forward for “a long stretch of games.”

“We certainly like his size, his skill, his kind of versatility,” Nurse said. “But I just haven’t seen enough of it yet to really understand where he’s going to help us and fit into this thing.”

That process will continue when the Sixers hit the road for a Friday matchup at the Orlando Magic, before two consecutive games at the Toronto Raptors. Nurse knows that Oubre and Watford regaining their conditioning, rhythm, and “peak performance” will take time. And the coach does not want to disrupt the cohesion that has already been building as Embiid and Paul George have become more available, mobile, and productive alongside the dynamic backcourt of Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

But Wednesday was the first step with the Sixers’ full roster.

Finally.

“I feel fine,” Oubre said. “I feel amazing, actually. So I’m just happy to get one under my belt, and just continue to grow from there.”