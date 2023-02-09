Report: Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns

The days of the Brooklyn Nets’ super team era have come to an end, drawing to a halt before they ever really began. James Harden famously joined the Sixers at last season’s trade deadline, and Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.

The final death knell of the Nets’ Big Three came late on Wednesday, when news broke that Kevin Durant is on his way to the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN.

The deal will send Philly native Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and several draft picks to the Nets.

Durant is currently out with an MCL sprain in his right knee, but reports indicate that he will be ready to return to action after the All-Star break.

Durant, 34, has three years and $153 million left on his contract after this season.

The Suns have never won an NBA title and, entering the 2022-23 campaign, are at 54 consecutive seasons without a league championship. That is the league’s third-longest active streak, behind only the Sacramento Kings (71) and Atlanta Hawks (64).

Durant will be the first former MVP to play for the Suns since Steve Nash’s last season with the team in 2011-12.

The Sixers travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets on Saturday, where they will face former Sixer Ben Simmons for the third time since they traded him in exchange for Harden. It’ll be Harden’s first game back in Brooklyn.

The Sixers will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on March 25.