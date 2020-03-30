Anthony said on an Instagram Live video with Dwyane Wade that he would have two or three rings if he was drafted by the Pistons. The 2003 draft is the most popular in the last 20 years. Anthony, Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh were all top 5 picks. After James went first, one pick was sprinkled in between the rest of the group. The Pistons selected Serbian 7-footer Darko Milicic second overall over Anthony. Milicic made minimal impact in Detroit.