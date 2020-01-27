The commemoration for Kobe Bryant following his tragic death earlier on Sunday continued during the Grammy Awards.
Alicia Keys, joined by Boyz II Men, performed a song in memory of Bryant, 41, who died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning. The accident killed nine people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Keys is hosting the 62nd annual Grammys, which is being held at Staples Center. Bryant’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, play their home games in the arena.
“Here we are, together, on music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best,” Keys said before starting the song. “But, to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.
“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers, they’re in this building. I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you. Hold them inside of you. And share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start a show like this. ... So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit of how we all feel right now.”
Before Keys’ speech, rapper Lizzo dedicated the night of performances and awards to Bryant during her opening song.