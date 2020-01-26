5 – Times he helped the Lakers win the championship, including 2001 when he beat the Sixers in five games. After Game 3 of that series, Bryant infamously responded to a Sixers fan heckler, "We’re going to cut your hearts out Wednesday.” Bryant then went out and nearly had a triple-double that night (19 points, 10 boards, 9 assists). The Lakers won the series two days later.