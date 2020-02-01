The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant before their game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Grammy-Award winning artist Usher opened the ceremony singing “Amazing Grace” while highlights of players in the NBA honoring Bryant throughout the week were shown on the video-board at the Staples Center.
Videos of Bryant played, with him speaking about his love for the Lakers, his family, and basketball were played next.
Lakers public dress announcer Lawrence Tanter led a 24-second moment of silence, which was followed by the buzzer sounding and ‘Kobe’ chants.
After Boyz II Men sung the National Anthem, LeBron James addressed the crowd.
“The first thing that comes to mind is it’s all about family," James said in his tribute. "When we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family.”
“I look at this as a celebration tonight,” James said. "Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38, and probably became the best dad we have seen over the last three years.”
The Staples Center court had a ‘KB’ logo on it and the Lakers placed No. 2 and No. 24 jerseys on the seats where Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, sat at their last game. Gianna’s teammates sat in the front row.
All Laker players warmed up in a No. 8 or No. 24 Kobe jersey.
Bryant is the Lakers all-time leading scorer, with 33,643 career points. He also holds the record for games, minutes, and field goals made and attempted, among others.
Kobe and Gianna were two of the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 27.