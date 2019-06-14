“To be where I am in six years is crazy, so if I have to take a year or two, get in the G League, I’ve seen a lot of guys do it,” he said. “Some of the guys on the Raptors team that I’ve been watching and studying, they’ve been in the G League. Or like Fred VanVleet. He was the last guy to make the roster, didn’t get drafted, G League champion, and now look at him. He’s a star piece on a [championship] team.”