Tennessee product Kyle Alexander has had a week he’ll never forget.
Tuesday, the Ontario native was in Toronto working out with the Raptors team he grew up idolizing. Thursday night, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing when the Raptors won their first NBA title with a 114-110, Game 6 win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.
Friday morning, he had his 10th and final NBA workout with the 76ers, but his whirlwind of a week isn’t over.
“My sister said the parade is on Monday so I’ll be home for that,” Alexander said Friday.
When he was asked if he’ll be one of the millions lining the Toronto streets during the parade, a huge smile spread across Alexander’s face.
“Yeah I’m going," he said pointedly. “I’ve been waiting 24 years. It’s the first championship. I’m excited to go back home and see what the city feels like."
The Raptors team that knocked out the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs and went on to win the 2018-19 title isn’t just a point of national pride or fandom for Alexander. It also represents hope for him.
Alexander has been playing basketball for only six years, the last four under the tutelage of Rick Barnes at Tennessee. In his senior season, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward/center averaged 12.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per 40 minutes for the Volunteers.
He will likely not be drafted June 20, but that has not diminished his hopes of finding a place in the NBA.
“To be where I am in six years is crazy, so if I have to take a year or two, get in the G League, I’ve seen a lot of guys do it,” he said. “Some of the guys on the Raptors team that I’ve been watching and studying, they’ve been in the G League. Or like Fred VanVleet. He was the last guy to make the roster, didn’t get drafted, G League champion, and now look at him. He’s a star piece on a [championship] team.”
Alexander owns the fact that he still has areas that he needs to develop and he’s understanding of teams’ still having questions about him. Through his four-year college career, Alexander attempted only 14 three-point shots.
In today’s NBA, big men who can’t help stretch the floor are becoming more and more of a rarity. Alexander has been training and trying expand his game since leaving Tennessee and is hoping that teams will see that he has the potential for continued growth.
“I’m a project probably,” he said. “Someone who needs to come in and develop and work on his game. Since I left Tennessee, I’ve been able to work on a lot of different things in my game, so my confidence has shot up. Just being able to show teams that I can do more than just block shots and rebound.”
Even if he’s not drafted, Alexander is confident there will be a team willing to take a chance on being a part of his development. That might come in the form of a summer-league invite or a G League contract or both, and Alexander said he’s ready and willing to put in the work.
Until then, he is going to soak up the rest of this week and top it off by celebrating the championship of a Raptors team that continues to give him the hope that all the hard work will pay off in the end.