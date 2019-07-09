LAS VEGAS – Could the 76ers land Kyle Korver?
The sharpshooter was released by the Phoenix Suns on Monday. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Lakers, Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly the frontrunners to sign him.
Korver is 38 years old, but he is three-point specialist the Sixers need.
But this isn’t the first time the Sixers have had interest in re-acquiring Korver.
The team had discussions about trading Jerryd Bayless to the Cavaliers for Korver last summer. They were also interested in acquiring him again before Cleveland traded him to Utah Jazz on Nov. 29.
Getting him would enable the Sixers to bring back a fan favorite who's one of the league's top three-point shooters. Even at 38, he would be an adequate replacement from JJ Redick, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency.
The 16-year veteran shot 39.7 percent on three-pointers this past season. Korver has shot 42.9 percent from three-point range through 1,179 career games.
The Sixers bought the 51st overall pick (second round) of the 2003 NBA draft from New Jersey Nets to select Korver. He averaged 10.5 points and shot 40.9 percent in 337 games in Philadelphia before being traded to the Utah Jazz in December 2007.
He would most likely come off the bench as Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid are the expected starters. The Sixers’ roster does not have a proven knockdown three-point shooter on Korver’s level.
In addition, his rejoining the Sixers would also enable him to reunite with former Hawks teammates Horford, Mike Scott and Elton Brand. Brand, the Sixers general manager, played two seasons with the Hawks.