The 76ers missed out on veteran shooter Kyle Korver on Saturday, as the former Sixer chose to join the Milwaukee Bucks, according to an ESPN report.
According to the report, Korver was deciding between the two Eastern Conference foes, but chose to reunite with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who coached Korver when the two were both a part of the Atlanta Hawks. Korver was an All-Star under Budenholzer in 2015.
The 38-year-old played his first five seasons in the NBA as a member of the Sixers. He’s a career 43-percent three-point shooter who made nearly 40 percent of his threes last season with the Cavaliers and later with the Jazz. Despite his age, he still averaged 19.1 minutes per game last season and played reserve minutes for the Jazz in the playoffs.
Korver’s deal is for one year at the veteran minimum salary of $2.6 million, according to the report.
The Sixers were likely hoping Korver would fill the void left by JJ Redick, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of NBA free agency. They’ll replace Redick in the starting lineup with Josh Richardson, acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Heat for Jimmy Butler, but they could still use more shooting off the bench.
Instead, Korver joined one of the Sixers’ most formidable Eastern Conference rivals. The Bucks finished last season with a league-best 60-22 record and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Toronto Raptors.