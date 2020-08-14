In regards to it effecting the organization’s culture, we would be naïve to say it wasn’t a major effect. The Sixers lacked leadership and veterans -- at least during the early years -- of the tanking process. That’s why Jahil Okafor went off the rails with the Thanksgiving Day morning fight in Boston, having a gun pulled on him in Old City and speeding over the Ben Franklin Bridge as a rookie. From the start of “The Process,” the young lottery picks were treated like NBA All-Star even before they played in their first games. As expected, that gave them a sense of entitlement and lack of NBA reality. They didn’t have the standout veterans to show them the sustained work ethic needed to be great or about the dos and don’ts off the court.