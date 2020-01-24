Now in his 17th season, James, 35, has a chance to accomplish something he has never done before: lead the NBA in assists per game. He is averaging a career-high 10.8 assists, tops in the league. He already has more assists, 464, than he did last season when he had 454 in 55 games during a frustrating campaign in which he missed 27 games because of a groin injury. The Lakers couldn’t overcome his absence.