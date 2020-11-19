Latest Woj with a rumor at No. 7
Cleveland selects Isaac Okoro
The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected small forward Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 overall pick. Okoro averaged just 12.8 points but he is considered one of the top defenders in the draft.
“I think he is the best defensive player in the draft,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said on ESPN.
Chicago selects Patrick Williams at No. 4
Florida State forward Patrick Williams, the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, was the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls.
The 6-8 Williams averaged 9.2 points per game, but his stock has been moving up and now he is the first pick for new coach Billy Donovan.
Charlotte selects LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball, the 6-foot-7 point guard who played this past year in Australia, is the No. 3 selection in the NBA draft by Charlotte.
Ball’s brother Lonzo was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. They are the first brothers to be top five picks in the NBA draft. LaMelo Ball is an exceptional passer, but needs work on his perimeter game.
Golden State selects James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors select Memphis center James Wiseman with the second overall pick. Wiseman only played three games with Memphis before withdrawing after an NCAA suspension.
This afternoon ESPN reported that Klay Thompson injured his right lower leg, the extent of injury is not known yet. Thompson missed last year with a left ACL injury.
Edwards picked first
Georgia freshman shooting guard Anthony Edwards was the first overall selection of the NBA draft, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game this past season.
Since 2007 the Timberwolves have the lowest winning percentage in the NBA. The Wolves have three of the top 33 picks in the draft. Golden State Warriors are on deck.
Sixers acquire sharpshooting Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from OKC, dump Al Horford’s salary
By Keith Pompey
The 76ers just corrected their spacing issues and dumped a massive salary.
The Sixers acquired the sharpshooting Danny Green, along with Terrance Ferguson, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a future first-rounder, a second-rounder and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, league sources confirmed.
The picks are a 2025 first-rounder, protected slots No. 1 through 6, and the 34th overall pick in Wednesday’s virtual NBA draft. If the first-round pick doesn’t convey, it’s protected 1 through 4 in 2026. If it still doesn’t convey, it becomes a 2027 second-round pick.
