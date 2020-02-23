Latest Then Ben Simmons leaves the court injured...
... or maybe there’s more to it. ABC sideline reporer Jorge Sedano just said “that is going to be the norm tonight - when he’s out of the game, he’s going to go back to the locker room and get treatment. So expect that to be the case throughout the evening.”
Hubie Brown praises Ben Simmons
And does so as Simmons scores back-to-back baskets with slashing layups to the hole.
“This is the best that he’s played since he’s been in the league, because he’s challenging, he’s playing with great confidence,” Brown said. “Not only with the assists, he’s one of the best in the league, but he’also getting you eight rebounds a game … he blows by people [and] they don’t even realize they can’t stop him.”
Rough start
Bucks 12, Sixers 2, 9:17 1st.
The Sixers have hit just one of their first five shots, while Giannis is 3-of-4.
Starting lineups
For the Sixers:
G Ben Simmons
G Josh Richardson
F Tobias Harris
F Glenn Robinson III
C Joel Embiid
For the Bucks:
G Eric Bledsoe
G Wesley Matthews
F Khris Middleton
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
C Brook Lopez
