Obviously I’d like you to stay here and hang out, but hey, you can watch or listen to the broadcast and follow the blog too. It’s a national TV game on ABC, and the local radio feed is on 97.5 The Fanatic. ABC’s crew is play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, ageless analyst Hubie Brown, sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez and refereeing expert Steve Javie. On the radio, Tom McGinnis is on the call as always.