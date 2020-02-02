Latest Tobias Harris finally hits a three
Harris has the only two made threes of the night so far among the Sixers’ 10 attempts.
“They can’t get any better looks than what they’re getting right now,” Hubie Brown says on TV. “Coach Brown has sent in a number of reserves here, guys that are known for good three-point shooting, and unfortunately it hasn’t clicked as of yet.”
That includes Raul Neto, Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott at the moment.
The Celtics’ lead is up to 39-24 with 8:10 to go in the second quarter, and Brett Brown has called timeout again.
Keith Pompey isn’t impressed:
End of the first quarter
Celtics 32, Sixers 19.
The Sixers are shooting 6-for-18 so far, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range, and have committed 7 turnovers. Tobias Harris is just 1-for-4 overall, and Ben Simmons is 2-for-5. Boston is shooting 11-for-18 from the field.
“They’re just coming at Jo. We haven’t responded well to it,” Brett Brown said in a TV interview just now “Seven turnovers is a dizzying first period number. I think it’ll settle down. I give credit to the Celtics’ defense in the first quarter.”
Celtics guard Bradley Wanamaker, a Philadelphia native, got t’ed up for taunting Joel Embiid after throwing down a breakaway slam dunk in the final seconds of the quarter.
Wanamaker, for those who don’t remember him from back in the day, went to Roman Catholic High, then Pitt for college. He wasn’t drafted to the NBA, so he played in Europe for seven years with a brief stop in the G-League in 2012. He joined the Celtics in July of 2018.
Then it got worse
Celtics 22, 76ers 8, 5:08 1st, and Brett Brown calls timeout.
It’s a 15-2 run for Boston, and the Sixers now have committed 5 turnovers in the game. The Celtics have 4 steals.
Yeah, it’s early, but the turnovers are troubling.
Early on
Celtics 16, Sixers 6, 6:46 1st. Not a great start. The Sixers are 3-for-11 from the field so far, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range.
Joel Embiid scored the game’s first points with a baby hook shot, and Ben Simmons scored the Sixers’ second basket with a fiery drive-and-one -- but he missed the free throw.
Al Horford airballed a three along the way, with Celtics fans booing him every time he touches the ball. Embiid has 3 turnovers so far.
Boston’s Jayson Tatum was whistled for his second foul with 9:37 to go in the quarter, but he stayed in the game and has 9 points.
Tonight’s starters
For the Sixers: Ben Simmons, Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid.
For the Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis.
And for the bettors: The Sixers are 1.5-point favorites, and the over-under is 213.
Boston star point guard Kemba Walker is out tonight because of a sore left knee.
“The Celtics keep you up late trying to game-plan defensively, especially, against them, and there’ll be similar concerns tonight,” 76ers coach Brett Brown told said before the game, as Marc Narducci reports here. “It’s just different without Kemba.”
Paul Pierce picks the Celics to win
Of course he would, but in case anyone was wondering, Paul Pierce said on ABC’s pregame show that he thinks the Celtics will win tonight.
Hubie Brown, meanwhile, is putting the spotlight on Joel Embiid. “When he’s on his game, it’s an all-around game."
And as for Ben Simmons, “he’s right up there with the best" thanks to his averages of 8.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
TV and radio details
Obviously I’d like you to stay here and hang out, but hey, you can watch or listen to the broadcast and follow the blog too. It’s a national TV game on ABC, and the local radio feed is on 97.5 The Fanatic. ABC’s crew is play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, ageless analyst Hubie Brown, sideline reporter Israel Gutierrez and refereeing expert Steve Javie. On the radio, Tom McGinnis is on the call as always.
What’s your pick?
Welcome
Hello, friends. Welcome to our Sixers-Celtics live blog. A little something new and different we’re trying. Thanks for following along.
