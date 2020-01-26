View all
Latest Ben Simmons guarding LeBron

Just as expected Ben Simmons has opened up guarding LeBron James. James, however isn’t guarding Simmons at this point, he is guarding Matisse Thybulle. Danny Green opens the game on Simmons.

That could change, since Simmons has been going to the basket aggressively. He has one thundering dunk and another driving layup and a layup on a pass from Shake Milton.

First timeout: Sixers 13, Lakers 13 - 6:56 left first Q.

LeBron James nearing milestone

LeBron James is just 18 points shy of passing Kobe Bryant for third on the all-time NBA scoring list. Before the game, Sixers coach Brett Brown talked about James.

LeBron James is in the building

LeBron James arrives at Wells Fargo Center tonight ahead of the Sixers-Lakers matchup. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. Follow live for analysis, scores and highlights.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks into the Wells Fargo Center before the Sixers play the Lakers on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Philadelphia.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Fans wait for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James before the Sixers play the Lakers on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Philadelphia.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
