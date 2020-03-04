LOS ANGELES — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 120-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Staples Center.
Best performance: This goes to Anthony Davis. The Lakers forward finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Eighteen of his points came in the second quarter.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I ultimately gave it to Norvel Pelle. The Sixers reserve center committed two personal fouls, missed two layups and failed to score in 3 minutes, 17 seconds of action.
Best defensive performance: This was easy. It would be crazy to give this to anyone other than Davis for his 4 steals and 2 blocks.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ second-quarter turnovers. They committed six.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made 16 of 40 threes, 40%.
Worst of the worst: The Sixers’ suffering their ninth straight road loss and 15th in 17 games. They are 9-23 away from home.