Three takeaways from All-Star Saturday, including Damian Lillard and an all-time Mac McClung performance

All-Star Saturday had a distinctly Utah feel, with the Utah Jazz team winning the Skills Challenge and Weber State legend Damian Lillard taking home the 3-Point Contest. But there was serious Philly representation as Mac McClung dominated the Slam Dunk Contest.

Here are three takeaways:

McClung captures the moment

New Sixer Mac McClung has been a known commodity since his high school years, when his high-flying dunks garnered online attention. He continued on to perform admirably as a college basketball player at Georgetown and Texas Tech. And while he went undrafted, McClung has now made his mark on NBA history.

McClung added creativity to an event that had been lackluster and devoid of stars for years. He shined bright on Saturday, collecting perfect 50-point scores from the judges and becoming the first G League player to win the Slam Dunk Contest.

Lillard embraces the dramatic

In the early moments of the 3-Point Contest, it was Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton who looked destined to take home the hardware. But the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, who is known for his clutch performances, saved his best shooting for the last round.

Lillard rocked his Weber State jersey in the final round and elicited heavy applause from the home crowd as he started to heat up in the moments that mattered most. Lillard won the 3-Point Contest with a score of 26 on his final shot, defeating Haliburton and his Pacers teammate, Buddy Hield.

Jazz embrace a little home cooking

The Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton had all the motivation in the world when they laced up for the Skills Challenge in their home arena. Taking on Team Rooks and Team Antetokounmmpo, they cashed in on that added motivation, finishing with 88 points to outpace their competition in the three-pronged competition, which centered on shooting, passing and a team relay.