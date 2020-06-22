Malik Rose, the former star at Overbrook High and Drexel who enjoyed a long NBA career that included two championships with the San Antonio Spurs, is moving into the league office.
On Monday, the NBA announced that Rose and David Booth have each been named vice president for basketball operations. In their new jobs, Rose and Booth will be responsible for interacting directly with teams and players regarding league programs, rules, new initiatives, and competitive elements. They will report to Byron Spruell, the president for league operations.
Both began their first day on the job on Monday.
Rose had been the Detroit Pistons’ assistant general manager since 2018.Before that, he was the GM of the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, from 2015-18. In the previous four years, he served as a Sixers television analyst for their games on Comcast SportsNet, now NBC Philadelphia.
Rose, 45, played 13 seasons in the NBA, finishing in 2008-09 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was part of championship teams in San Antonio in 1999 and 2003. It was in that 2003 season that Rose averaged career highs in points (10.4) and rebounds (6.4).
He entered the NBA as a second-round draft choice (44th overall) of the Charlotte Hornets in 1996. During his time at Drexel, the Dragons went 96-24 and earned three NCAA Tournament bids.
Rose graduated with a degree in computer information systems and also holds a master’s degree in sports management from Drexel.
Booth most recently served as director of player personnel for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2014-19. A 1992 graduate of DePaul, Booth played professionally overseas from 1992-2005.