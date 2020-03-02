Nobody seems to know why Fultz decided to spend his summer tinkering with the mechanics of his jump shot. The Sixers have had a lot of time to come up with some explanation of substance to feed to their fan base. Nearly six weeks have passed since the start of training camp, when Fultz unveiled his reworked shooting form to his coaches. From the start, they’ve been less than impressed. Yet here we are, two weeks into a brutal early-season schedule, still awaiting the first rational explanation for why the No. 1 overall pick in the draft decided that the No. 1 tool in his arsenal needed remodeling.