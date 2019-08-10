You know it’s the NBA offseason when grainy footage of Markelle Fultz’s jump shot are circulating around the internet.
The Sixers’ No. 1 overall draft pick and current Orlando Magic guard is taking another run at revamping his shooting form this summer. The former Washington star has struggled to bring it to the NBA court, and has missed significant time in his first two seasons with shoulder and wrist injuries, although some believe his struggles with shooting are coming from having the yips.
Whatever it is, Fultz’s shot seems to be going back to the shape it was in last offseason when he was working extensively with Drew Hanlen, a social media shot doctor who also trains players like Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum.
The Sixers traded Fultz for Jonathan Simmons, a top-20 protected first-round pick that was originally the Oklahoma City Thunder’s, and a second-round pick. The Sixers didn’t play Simmons much after getting the 29-year-old swingman, and eventually traded him to the Washington Wizards on draft night.
The Magic sat Fultz for the entire season once the trade went through on Feb. 8, giving him a chance to rest his shoulder, which has been diagnosed with nerve damage. Last month, magic coach Steve Clifford said the team had “no idea” when Fultz would return, emphasizing the importance of him getting healthy first.