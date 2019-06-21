All throughout the predraft process, the 76ers repeatedly suggested that they would prefer to select experienced players, figuring they wanted someone who could immediately vie for a rotation spot.
In their two-player draft, the Sixers went heavy on experience, with both players combining for eight seasons and nine years as part of college basketball programs.
First-rounder Matisse Thybulle played four years for the University of Washington. Second-round choice Marial Shayok spent five years in college. He began at Virginia, played there for three years, and transferred to Iowa State, sitting out a year before playing as a senior. At Iowa State, he blossomed as a scorer, averaging 18.7 points.
It appears Thybulle will have a chance to earn a rotation spot. The chance for Shayok to earn immediate playing time is less certain.
The Sixers drafted like a team that believes it is a championship contender and didn’t want to spend time nurturing younger players.
“We have championship aspirations,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said during a Friday press conference introducing Thybulle. “If you look around the league, and look in the past, you don’t see many teams with a lot of rookies who are contributing.”
In many instances, staying in college hurts a prospect’s chances, but the age factor might have helped both players. The 6-foot-5 Thybulle turned 22 in March. Shayok (6-6, 198) will turn 24 on July 26.
Thybulle, the two-time Pac-12 defensive player of the year, said staying four years was a major benefit as he transitions to the NBA.
“I considered leaving early, and I considered it seriously,” said Thybulle, who started every game over his four years at Washington, a total of 135. “That was one of the things when I sat down with my family, we discussed it. I wanted to be able to contribute right away when I got there. I didn’t want to be a whole work in progress, so I felt like if I stayed another year and got another year better under my belt and just to get ready and sharpen my game.”
Thybulle speaks like a veteran. Asked on draft night if he feels he can contribute immediately, he had no hesitation.
“Yeah, without a doubt,” said Thybulle, who averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 3.5 steals as a senior. “I feel like that was one of the reasons why I stayed in college all four years, was just so I could be as ready as possible when I came to the next level."
Earning a spot in the Sixers rotation won’t be a given, but the best way for a young player to get on the court is to play defense. In addition to earning Pac-12 honors, Thybulle was also the named the 2019 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
“A solid player," Brand said about Thybulle. “He is going to grow and going to be the three-and-D player we need. He can shoot the ball, defensive player of the year, so excited to add him to this team. He is a great fit for what he is going to do for us.”