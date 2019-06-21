“I considered leaving early, and I considered it seriously,” said Thybulle, who started every game over his four years at Washington, a total of 135. “That was one of the things when I sat down with my family, we discussed it. I wanted to be able to contribute right away when I got there. I didn’t want to be a whole work in progress, so I felt like if I stayed another year and got another year better under my belt and just to get ready and sharpen my game.”