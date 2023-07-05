Report: Former Sixer Matisse Thybulle to sign offer sheet with Mavericks

Former 76ers guard-forward Matisse Thybulle, a restricted free agent this summer, plans to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report Wednesday by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

The Sixers traded Thybulle in February to the Portland Trail Blazers, part of a four-team deal ahead of the trade deadline in which Philly acquired forward Jalen McDaniels and two second-round picks. With the Blazers, Thybulle averaged career highs in minutes (27.7 per game), points (7.4), rebounds (3.5) and three-point percentage (.388) over the final two months of the season.

After Thybulle signs his offer sheet with Dallas, Portland will have two days to match the offer and retain him under the terms of the deal negotiated with the Mavericks. If the Blazers decline to match, the 26-year-old native of Australia will be under contract with Dallas.

The Mavericks nearly acquired Thybulle from the Sixers at the trade deadline in a deal that was “95% completed,” according to The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. But the trade fell apart over the Sixers’ demand for a first-round pick for Thybulle.

The Boston Celtics selected Thybulle out of Washington with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft before trading him to the Sixers. He played the first 3½ seasons of his NBA career here, averaging 4.4 points and earning NBA All-Defensive second-team honors in 2021 and 2022.