NEW YORK -- The 76ers still ended up getting one of their targeted players in Matisse Thybulle.
The team moved up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select the former Washington swingman with the 20th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. Boston received the Sixers’ 24th pick and the 33rd overall selection in the second round.
“Before they called my name, my agent leaned over and whispered I was going to get drafted by the Celtics but I was going to Philly,” Thybulle said. “So I didn’t have to worry about that. It was nice knowing that going into that so I didn’t have to be surprised by that, the Celtics’ pick.”
This move was made after another of the Sixers’ primary targets, North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson, was surprisingly selected 11th overall by the Phoenix Suns.
With Johnson gone, the Sixers turned their attention to selecting Nassir Little (North Carolina) or Kevin Porter Jr. (Southern California). They were working the phones, trying to trade up from the 24th spot. But they hoped the players fell to them in the draft.
In the process, they were pleasantly surprised that Thybulle was still available. So they made the deal with the Celtics to grab him. Like Johnson, the 6-foot-5, 216-pounder was high on their list.
“It is a dream come true,” Thybulle said of being drafted by the Sixers. “I haven’t spent much time in Philly, but I have heard great things. I have family nearby [in New Jersey]. I can’t wait to play for this franchise and be a part of their new family.”
The 22-year-old, who started four seasons in college, gives the Sixers an older draft pick who might be able to step right in and contribute to their eight-man rotation.
He still needs to be a more consistent shooter. But an Eastern Conference executive said that with practice and repetition, Thybulle can become a good shooter. He can put the ball on the floor, pass, and was thought to be the best perimeter defender in the draft.
He averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 steals for the Huskies last season. Thybulle did not work out for any NBA teams.
“There is always a place for a defender on the court, and defense has proven to help you win games, win championships,” he said. “I think if I can be as valuable as possible to a team, I feel like I need to be a defender. Added to that, in the NBA you need to be able to shoot threes at a high rate, so I bring that to the table as well.”
The Sixers finished with a 51-31 record this season and lost to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Philly also had three second-round selections, Nos. 34, 43 and 54 in the draft.