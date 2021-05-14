MIAMI — In this podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the Miami Heat’s manhandling of the Sixers on Thursday night at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Pompey says the 106-94 loss was one of the Sixers’ worst performances of the season.

Joel Embiid finished with season lows of six points and two rebounds and almost got into an altercation with Heat forward Trevor Ariza. The Sixers are expected to clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed Friday against the Orlando Magic. However, Pompey says they’ll need to play tougher to be a true NBA championship contender.