Former Sixers first-round pick Michael Carter-Williams entering the sport of boxing

Michael Carter-Williams is ready to compete again — but he won’t be stepping out onto the court anytime soon. Instead, the former NBA Rookie of the Year is ready to lace up the gloves and step into the boxing ring.

The former Sixers first-round pick will make his amateur boxing debut on May 29 at the Leman Ballroom in New York, where he will compete in a three-round heavyweight bout against 36-year-old Sam Khativ in a match billed as the Broad Street Brawl.

Carter-Williams’ debut match will be for a good cause — raising funds for the nonprofit organization Bigvision Community, which is dedicated to supporting young adults who are recovering from substance abuse.

The former Syracuse guard is just one of the latest former NBA players to enter the sport of boxing. Other names who have tested their skills in the sweet science include: Nate Robinson, Nick Young, Lamar Odom and Deron Williams.

After being selected by the Sixers with the No. 11 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Carter-Williams burst onto the scene averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists on his way to earning Rookie of the Year honors. In Carter-William’s sophomore season he averaged 15 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

His career soon faced multiple setbacks that left him moving around the league, playing for the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Carter-Williams’ last NBA appearance was in April 2023. He announced his retirement in October 2024.