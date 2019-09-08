Turns out the Mike Scott hive didn’t make it to Eagles tailgates.
The Sixers’ reserve forward has assimilated with Sixers fans surprisingly quickly after being a part of the Sixers-Clippers trade that sent Tobias Harris to Philadelphia last February. But not quickly enough to know what would happen if he went to an Eagles tailgate wearing a Washington jersey.
Maybe he thought donning the late Sean Taylor’s jersey would cut him some slack? Perhaps it should have, but it didn’t. A brief video surfaced on social media that appeared to show Scott getting into a scuffle with fans wearing midnight green in a parking lot before the game.
The confrontation wasn’t enough for Scott to go home, though. The Virginia native posted a picture of himself, happily seated at Lincoln Financial Field.