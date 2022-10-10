CLEVELAND — Montrezl Harrell will miss Monday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a right intercostal strain (injured rib muscle).

That left the 76ers with just Paul Reed and Charles Bassey available at center for their matchup against the Cavaliers. All-Star center Joel Embiid did not travel to Ohio with the team, but the Sixers said he is healthy and that missing the game is part of his personal training plan.

The Sixers decided to go with starting lineup of James Harden, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker, who will play small-ball center.

Harrell suffered the strain Saturday at the annual Blue-White scrimmage at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington. The fieldhouse is the home court of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate.

While on the bench, the reserve center suffered the injury while protecting teammate Danuel House Jr. from a fall.

“D-House just made a play and kind of lost the ball, and you know hustling out of bounds for a loose ball,” Harrell said. “When he went to jump over the bench, he wasn’t going to make it. So I just kind of grabbed him out of the air so he wouldn’t slip over the bench so he could fall on me.”

While he’s listed as day-to-day, Harrell doesn’t want to push himself and aggravate the nerve injury. As a result, he wouldn’t have played even if this was a regular-season tilt.

“It’s one of those things with the ribcage,” Harrell said. “That’s something you can’t really play around with, man. That’s your lungs and everything down there, breathing and your whole functioning department.

“So if felt how I felt today, I would definitely sit.”