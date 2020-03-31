It’s appears NBA fans will get to see some of their favorite players back competing again, shortly.
It’s just won’t be on a court in an actual game.
The league is planning a players-only NBA 2K tournament, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. Yahoo.com first reported the news. The tourney, which will feature 16 of the NBA’s best video gamers, will broadcast on ESPN.
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and free agent DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time All-Star, are among the participants for the 10-day tournament, which could start on Friday.
All NBA games were suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA might not resume until June at the earliest.
The NBA could lose around $500 million in ticket revenue if the season is canceled, according to reports.
Globally, there have been around 784,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 37,600 deaths, as of Monday morning. There are about 163,000 confirmed cases and 2,900 deaths in the United States.
Three members of the Sixers organization have tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that James Dolan, team owner and executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company, tested positive for the coronavirus.
That brought the NBA’s number of coronavirus cases to at least 15.
However, Detroit Pistons post player Christian Wood, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Mitchell have been cleared recently after initially testing positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, former NBA player Jason Collins revealed last week that he tested positive. He asked for people to say safe and continue to practice social distancing. The 41-year-old also thanked health-care workers. He labeled them true heroes on the front line.