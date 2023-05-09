Matisse Thybulle left off All-Defensive teams

De’Anthony Melton and P.J. Tucker of the 76ers each received a second-team vote for the NBA All-Defensive teams in balloting by the media. Meanwhile, former Sixer Matisse Thybulle garnered one first-team vote and two second-team votes. All three players were left off the first and second teams, which were released Tuesday.

Thybulle, who was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in February, was a second-team selection in each of the last two seasons.

Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, another former Sixer, was voted to the first team for the third time in his career.

The combination guard is joined on the first team by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Bucks center Brook Lopez, and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley.

The second-team selections are Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, Toronto Raptors small forward O.G, Anunoby, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was left off the first and second teams one season after being named the Defensive Player of the Year.

