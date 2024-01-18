Sixers’ Joel Embiid still third in NBA All-Star voting; Tyrese Maxey fifth among East guards

Joel Embiid remained third among NBA All-Star vote-getters in the third round of fan returns released Thursday. The 76ers center also ranked second among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey remained fifth among guards in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the NBA’s top overall vote-getter with 4,309,630 votes, while Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led the Western Conference in votes with 3,938,571. Embiid had 3,721,002 votes.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A media panel and current NBA players will each account for 25% of the vote. The voters must pick two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference on their ballots.

Fan voting will continue through Saturday. TNT will reveal the All-Star Game starters on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The All-Star reserves will be selected by the coaches.

The East’s top three frontcourt vote-getters were Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (3,717,311).

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (2,718,973), Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (1,815,898), Bucks’ Damian Lillard (1,730,036), and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (1,382,662) were the conference’s four leading guards. Maxey had 1,094.491 votes.

In the Western Conference, James was followed in the frontcourt by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (3,498,250) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (3,466,608).

The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić (3,205,375), Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (2,616,154), Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,331,113) and Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden (772,307), a former Sixer, are the West’s four-leading guards.