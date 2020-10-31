The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced Friday night that they have agreed to push back to Nov, 6 the day by which either party may notify the other of an intention to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement. The deadline had previously been Oct. 30.
This is the fourth time that the deadline has been extended.
The extension gives both sides more time to negotiate several issues, including the length and start date of the schedule for the 2020-2021 season.
According to several published reports, the NBA would like to start the season on Dec. 22 and play 72 games, while the players have been pushing toward a start on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18,
Right now, the start date continues to be the biggest issue, but not the only one, according to ESPN.
The New York Times reported earlier Friday that the players may be offered a 50-game schedule if they begin the season Jan. 18, but ESPN said that issue hasn’t been raised.
According to the NBA, if either side provides notice by Nov. 6, the CBA will terminate by Dec. 14, unless the parties agree otherwise.