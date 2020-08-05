KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The NBA bubble continues to be a success.
None of the 343 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the Walt Disney World campus since test results were last announced on July 29 have returned confirmed positive tests, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday. There were also zero positive tests on that date and on July 20.
That came after the league and players association announced July 13 that two of the initial 322 players who had arrived since July 7 tested positive while in quarantine.
Unable to clear quarantine, the two left the campus to isolate.