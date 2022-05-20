CHICAGO — Former NBA G League Ignite standout MarJon Beauchamp said he had a good meeting with the 76ers at the NBA draft combine. The 6-foot-6 swingman said he’s telling teams on the defensive side he can become a Mikal Bridges or a Matisse Thybulle type.

“I watch a lot of film on them,” Beauchamp said, “like how they guard the best players like Luka [Dončić], Paul George. On the offensive side, I see my potential ... becoming like a Paul George. I mentioned that to the Pacers.”

Beauchamp told the Pacers that, knowing they developed George into a seven-time All-Star.

The 21-year-old from Yakima. Wash., has asked NBA teams how they can develop him into the player he wants to be. He’s impressed with how the Sixers developed Tyrese Maxey.

Beauchamp would be a solid option for the Sixers late in the first round. The problem is they don’t know whether they’ll have a pick in June’s draft.

As part of their deal for James Harden in February, the Sixers sent their unprotected first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets have the option to defer the pick to a 2023 unprotected first-rounder.

Brooklyn has until June 1 to decide.

If the Nets defer, the Sixers will have the 23rd pick. Otherwise, they’ll have no picks in the draft.

Beauchamp was shocked to learn during his media availability that the Sixers currently don’t have a first-round pick.

“They don’t?” he said.

After a reporter explained the situation, Beauchamp said, “I think it’s important” to meet with the Sixers.

“You never know what happens, you know?” he said. “Just to build that relationship, it’s important.”

The Sixers need a versatile wing to come off the bench. Beauchamp would fit in perfectly.

“That’s what they said,” he said. “I’ll come in there, have defense and bring that energy, young energy and keep growing and get better. They said I can do that.”