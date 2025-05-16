Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe wants to become a ‘two-way star.’ Should the Sixers draft him a third overall?

CHICAGO — When testing began at the NBA draft combine Wednesday morning, VJ Edgecombe fought off nerves as the first prospect to step to the vertical jump.

Then, the Baylor wing exploded 38½ inches straight into the air, leaving other top attendees such as Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey with mouths agape or chuckling.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Edgecombe said of combatting those nerves. “That’s what I thought about the whole time.”

That was one indicator of why evaluators overwhelmingly view Edgecombe as the most electric athlete in next month’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder did not bite when asked specifically about the possibility of joining the Sixers, who hold the No. 3 pick after moving up two spots in Monday’s wild draft lottery. But his goal is to become a “two-way star” at the sport’s highest level, which illustrates why he is slotted in the top 5 on most mock draft boards.

“Someone that’s coming in, Day 1, ready to play,” Edgecombe said of what he will bring to the NBA. “Ready to hoop. That’s going to play with all his heart for that program and represent the front of that jersey with pride.”

A source has indicated to The Inquirer that the Sixers are open to making an “upside” pick, even with a winnow roster if Joel Embiid and Paul George can return to health and to their All-Star-caliber production. That matches president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s public comments immediately following Monday’s dramatic lottery — that, right now, the Sixers are leaning toward keeping the selection instead of trading down or out of the first round. That approach could require a choice between Edgecombe and Bailey, the Rutgers wing who is tempting because of his frame and shot-taking confidence but polarizing because of efficiency concerns.

Edgecombe’s transition dunks and chase-down blocks are highlight-worthy, while averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 33 games at Baylor. And the 19-year-old’s defensive playmaking — he averaged 2.1 steals per game at Baylor — would appear to fit Sixers coach Nick Nurse’s aggressive system.

Edgecombe credits that knack to learning opponents’ tendencies through film study, allowing him to anticipate the right spots on the court to swipe the ball, contest a shot, or fluster a ball handler. At Baylor, the staff also drilled with him the importance of remaining in a stance while defending off the ball. He admires NBA stalwarts Lu Dort and Jrue Holiday, the former Sixer whom ESPN highlighted during the combine as a match to Edgecombe in terms of measurements and physical traits as a draft prospect.

“Most rookies, they can’t guard,” Edgecombe said. “I just want to change that dynamic.”

Edgecombe also wants to prove he can be a multidimensional scorer, not “just someone that dunks.” His shooting improved drastically during his season at Baylor — landing at 43.6% from the floor, 34% from three-point range, and 78.2% from the free-throw line — a product of countless reps and trust that those attempts would begin to fall, he said. Baylor also helped Edgecombe improve his point-guard skills, such as reading the floor and making quick decisions, he said.

Those recent developments are part of Edgecombe’s fascinating basketball journey. He was born in the Bahamas but went to high school at Long Island Lutheran, where he emerged as a five-star recruit. He played alongside Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, resulting in opportunities to seek advice from the recently elected Hall of Famer. Last summer, Edgecombe played in Olympic qualifying for the Bahamian national team, whose roster included Sixers veteran guard Eric Gordon, former Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and former No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton.

“It helped me a lot, because [I was] around pros every day,” Edgecombe said. “I [got] to move like the pros, see how they move, learn from them — even the mental space, all that.”

That all led to the start of Wednesday’s combine testing, when Edgecombe fought off nerves to unleash his impressive athleticism. When asked later that day when he realized he was a step — or jump — above his peers, he briefly considered sharing a personal tidbit.

“It comes with working out,” he said. “I got my bounce from … Nah, I’m not going to tell my secret.”