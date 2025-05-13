If Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are off the board, Ace Bailey is the Sixers’ best option

Will they go with Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe?

That could be the decision the 76ers will ponder with the third pick in the NBA draft on June 25.

Will they decide that Edgecombe is a highly athletic and explosive wing they can’t possibly pass up? Or will they conclude that Bailey, a long, athletic, elite scorer is a better fit?

Whomever they choose, it became their call at 7:24 p.m. Monday when they finished third in the NBA draft lottery.

The Sixers, who had the league’s fifth-worst (24-58) record and a 10.5% chance of winning the lottery, secured a top-three pick for the fifth time in their last six lottery appearances.

The Dallas Mavericks will pick first, while the San Antonio Spurs will select second.

The Mavs are expected to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg, who has long been the presumptive No. 1 pick, on draft night. Meanwhile, Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper is expected to be nabbed by the Spurs at No. 2.

While Flagg is the headliner, some NBA executives and scouts believe Harper can potentially blossom into the best player of the draft class. The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder and San Antonio’s 7-4 post player Victor Wembanyama could form an elite pairing.

Bailey and Edgecombe are the Sixers’ most realistic options at No. 3.

The Sixers could attempt to trade the pick, a player, possibly their second-rounder (No. 35) and/or a future pick in a package that delivers an impactful A-list veteran in return. They could also opt to trade down in the draft to lower the cap of their first-round pick.

The third overall pick is projected to make around $9.3 million next season, while the eighth pick will make around $5.7 million.

Assuming they remain at No. 3, the Sixers will have around $158.4 million in guaranteed salary allocated to five players — Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and the first-round pick — next season, while the projected salary cap is $154.6 million. How close they sit to the first ($195.9 million) and second luxury-tax aprons ($207.8 million) could impact their roster-building strategy.

But it’s vital for the old and banged-up Sixers to keep their first-rounder. It’s no secret they would benefit from drafting a young standout who could add roster flexibility and co-star with Maxey to take pressure off Embiid and George, who each are coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued season.

Edgecombe is a highlight waiting to happen. The 6-5, 193-pounder is known for his scoring ability — especially in transition and at the rim. The Bahamian also possesses solid playmaking skills and defensive instincts.

He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season at Baylor. If there’s a weakness, the 19-year-old’s struggles with shot creation stand out. If he develops a shot, Edgecombe could be a solid shooting guard on the next level.

Meanwhile, Bailey has huge upside.

While the 18-year-old is listed at 6-10, he measured as 6-7 ½ barefoot on Monday at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. The 202-pounder, however, measured with a 7-foot ½ wingspan and 8-11 standing reach.

The Chattanooga, Tenn., native is recognized for having smooth shooting mechanics and an ability to create off the dribble. He’s also a good passer and is disruptive on the defensive end.

Bailey, who was the No. 2 ranked player in the Class of 2024 behind Flagg, averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists last season at Rutgers.

“I don’t think I ever seen anyone 6-10 who can score like he can, shoot over defenders” Harper told ESPN during the draft lottery. “His natural IQ for the game is through the roof.

“Most definitely, he’s a great teammate. He’s going to shine the light on them. He’s going to make every team better wherever he lands.”

Bailey could start at the forward opposite of George. But if the Sixers take him, they need to focus on making him a real contributor from day one.

Stunting Bailey’s growth as a fourth option or role player could harm his career. He’s the type of player that needs to be heavily involved in the Sixers’ offense. If not, he could be another failed lottery pick, the second coming of Markelle Fultz.

Expectations come with the third pick. Players of that ilk need to be developed and put in roles that will expedite their growth. Being on the court is the best way to do that.

Edgecombe could have a tough time making an immediate impact as a backcourt player for the Sixers. In addition to Maxey, the Sixers will have McCain, a combo guard, back next season. Wing Kelly Oubre Jr. and shooting guard Eric Gordon are both expected to pickup their player options for next season before the June 29 deadline. And the Sixers intend to re-sign combo guard Quentin Grimes, a restricted free agent they acquired in a trade from the Mavericks in February.

The Sixers will put Bailey, Edgecombe, and other draft candidates through physical testing during the draft process.

Their first set of interviews with the duo are likely to come this week in Chicago.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said the team will focus on selecting the best player available in the draft.

With Flagg and Harper expected to be off the board, Bailey fits that description. He also fills a position of need. That’s why the Sixers should select him over Edgecombe.

“Very competitive,” Bailey said of what he’ll bring to a team on the next level. “A winner … a leader, a role model on and off the court, a humble person.”