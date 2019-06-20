NEW YORK -- To nobody’s surprise, Duke power forward Zion Williamson has been selected first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in Thursday’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center.
There might a some differences on what Williamson’s impact will be on the NBA, but he was clearly seen as the top prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson, whose athletic ability is off the charts, has often been compared to Hall of Famer and former 76er Charles Barkley.
Williamson was such an accomplished prep athlete that he was offered a football scholarship by LSU, despite not playing the sport in high school.
During his lone season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots. This season Duke went 32-6 and advanced to the Eastern Regional final before losing to Michigan State, 68-67.
His perimeter game will need to improve. At Duke he shot 24 for 71 (.338) from three-point range.
Williamson was the consensus player of the year. He was only the third freshman to receive the Associated Press player of the year in its 58-year history, joining Kentucky’s Anthony Davis and Texas Kevin Durant.
In New Orleans, Williamson will be replacing Davis as the face of the franchise. Davis was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade that won’t become official until next month.