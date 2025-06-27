St. Joe’s Rasheer Fleming, Drexel’s Amari Williams selected in second round of NBA draft; Villanova’s Eric Dixon goes undrafted

The second round of the NBA Draft started off with St. Joe’s center Rasheer Fleming being the first name off the board at 31st overall to the Phoenix Suns.

What are the Suns getting out of the St. Joe’s junior?

“First off, just so much effort, regardless if anything goes wrong, if I’m not making shots, which I doubt, you’re going to get a lot of effort out of me,” Fleming told ESPN. “I’m going to continue to play hard regardless.”

Advertisement

Fleming is from Camden, and graduated from Camden High School before enrolling at St. Joe’s in 2022. At Camden, Fleming was a role player. He averaged just 3.7 points per game on a star-studded AAU team the summer of 2021, and called himself a “zero-star” recruit heading to St. Joe’s. In his junior season with the Hawks, Fleming averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds, blossoming into a legitimate NBA Draft prospect.

“I feel like I always just had to fight for whatever I did,” Fleming said Thursday. “Nothing was ever just given to me. I feel like that I’ve always had to go out there and just work for everything. I feel like that’s just a big thing going into the league, just having to work for everything that I could.”

Former Drexel center Amari Williams was also selected in the second round by the Magic before being traded to the Celtics. Williams, who played three seasons at Drexel before transferring to Kentucky, averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and started all 36 games in 2024-25. He won the Coastal Athletic Association’s defensive player of the year award all three seasons he played for the Dragons, and posted 1,081 points and 732 rebounds during his Drexel career.

Villanova’s Eric Dixon surprisingly went undrafted in the second round, after he led the nation with 23.3 points per game and shot 40.7% from three-point range in 2024-25. The 24-year-old senior finished his career as Villanova’s all-time leading scorer.

“I feel like I did everything I could do to get the results that I want to get,” Dixon said before the draft. “However it comes out, it comes out.”

Dixon, who is also the all-time leading scorer at Abington High School, wasted no time finding a team to sign with, reaching a two-way agreement with the Lakers shortly after the conclusion of the draft, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Temple’s Steve Settle III also went undrafted, but made a name for himself in the pre-draft process and earned an exhibit-10 deal with the Miami Heat. The wing shot 41.6% from three-point range as a redshirt senior, averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.