There are other lessons the Sixers can heed from the way this NBA season is ending. One is that a dominant individual performance can trump even the most carefully laid and executed of long-term roster plans. In Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, they have two young players with the physical gifts to someday have that sort of impact on a series. Embiid isn’t going to get there if he can’t stay healthy and in shape, and Simmons isn’t going to get there if he does not expand his scoring ability to outside the paint. But, like Leonard and his cartoon-character hands and limbs and muscular strength, they have the physical potential, which is more than anybody who they might be traded for can say (to be clear, this point is most relevant to Simmons, although it is worth repeating to anybody who declares themselves frustrated with Embiid’s subpar series against the Raptors).