Vegas bookmakers also were keeping a keen eye on Elton Brand and the Sixers as free agency opened Sunday.
“I like what they did,” said Jeff Sherman, Race & Sportsbook manager for Westgate, one of the leaders in futures odds-making in Las Vegas. “[But we] have to take into account [moves made by] other teams.”
The brisk activity had Vegas traders busy throughout the weekend as rumors turned into either reality or rubbish. Sherman is bullish on the Sixers’ championship chances with the eventual signing of Al Horford. He had just two teams with lower overnight odds Sunday than the Sixers, who haven’t won an NBA title since 1983.
The Sixers “started the day at 12-1. They reached as high as 20-1 when the Butler news broke,” he said, referring to reports the Sixers will trade Jimmy Butler to Miami in a three-way deal. “They settled at 10-1 after the Horford news.”
The Lakers, who are rumored to be adding Kawhi Leonard to a roster that already includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis, were Sherman’s overnight favorites at 3-2. Milwaukee, at 13-2, was next, followed by the Sixers. Leonard’s decision is the next big move.
The Sixers’ odds can be a little shorter locally given that bettors in the Philadelphia region are more inclined to want action on the Sixers. Pointsbet, the New Jersey app, has them at 8-1 to win the championship. Most others, though, are at 10-1 or 12-1.
Via Parx/SugarHouse