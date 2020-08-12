KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The NBA bubble continues to be a success.
None of the 342 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the Walt Disney World campus since results were last announced on Aug. 5 have returned confirmed positives, the league and National Basketball Players Association announced Wednesday. There were also no positive tests when the results were announced on July 29 and July 20.
The news came after the league and players association announced July 13 that two of the initial 322 players who had arrived since July 7 tested positive while in quarantine. Unable to clear quarantine, the two left the campus to isolate.
The NBA playoffs will begin on Monday.