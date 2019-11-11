After a rough week on the road, the 76ers have dropped out of the top spot and almost out of the Top 10 in Week 2 of The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings.
The Sixers are 10th after a 1-3 week, with the three losses at Phoenix, Utah and Denver by a combined 10 points.
The Boston Celtics, who haven’t lost since an opening 107-93 defeat to the Sixers, have moved to the top spot. How the C’s fare without Gordon Hayward, who was having a great season before he fractured his left hand Saturday, remains to be seen. The bench has been a question for Boston.
Defending NBA champion Toronto continues to surprise. Even with Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka out injured, the Raptors won at the Lakers on Sunday night.
The Lakers, like many teams, need a third proven scorer, behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Phoenix, guided by former Sixers player and assistant coach Monty Williams, has been the biggest surprise, with Ricky Rubio adding great stability at point guard.
Records are through Sunday; previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. Boston 7-1 (3)
2. Denver 7-2 (11)
3. Toronto 7-2 (13)
4. LA Lakers 7-2 (2)
5. Utah 6-3 (8)
6. Milwaukee 7-3 (7)
7. LA Clippers 6-3 (5)
8. Miami 6-3 (6)
9. Phoenix 6-3 (14)
10. Sixers 6-3 (1)
Indiana bears watching. The Pacers have won six of seven despite some injuries, although they have yet to beat a team with a winning record.
Portland is a mystifying team, losing to Brooklyn last week despite 60 points from Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers have yet to lose by double digits, including a 129-128 defeat to the Sixers.
Minnesota has come back to the pack after playing some tougher teams.
Cleveland, which will visit the Sixers on Tuesday, has been playing better than forecast. Coach John Beilein has this young team playing hard.
11. Houston 6-3 (15)
12. Dallas 6-3 (10)
13. San Antonio 5-4 (9)
14. Minnesota 5-4 (4)
15. Indiana 6-4 (18)
16. Brooklyn 4-5 (19)
17. Portland 4-6 (12)
18. Oklahoma City 4-6 (24)
19. Detroit 4-6 (17)
20. Cleveland 4-5 (23)
Other than a blowout loss to Milwaukee, Orlando has been competitive. The Magic will host the Sixers on Wednesday.
21. Sacramento 3-6 (26)
22. Charlotte 4-6 (21)
23. Chicago 3-7 (27)
24. Atlanta 3-6 (16)
25. Orlando 3-7 (20)
26. Memphis 2-7 (22)
27. Golden State 2-8 (25)
28. New Orleans 2-7 (30)
29. Washington 2-6 (28)
30. New York 2-8 (29)