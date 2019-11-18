After another difficult week, which included losses at Orlando and Oklahoma City, the 76ers have dropped out of the Top 10 in The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings. The Sixers have yet to show consistency and are just 4-5 on the road.
For the third week in a row, there is a new No. 1 team, with the Los Angeles Lakers replacing the Boston Celtics, who were bumped out after Sunday’s loss to the host Sacramento Kings.
LeBron James is playing like an MVP candidate for the Lakers, and so is teammate Anthony Davis.
Milwaukee has been playing well, but with last year’s all-star Khris Middleton now out possibly as long as a month, the Bucks will surely be tested.
A fast riser is Houston, which begins the week with a seven-game win streak. James Harden is again carrying the Rockets, averaging 43 points in those seven wins.
Injuries to Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka are starting to take a toll on Toronto.
Records are through Sunday, and last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. L.A. Lakers 11-2 (4)
2. Boston 10-2 (1)
3. Milwaukee 9-3 (7)
4. Houston 10-3 (11)
5. L.A. Clippers 8-5 (7)
6. Miami 8-3 (8)
7. Denver 9-3 (2)
8. Phoenix 7-4 (9)
9. Utah 8-4 (5)
10. Toronto 8-4 (3)
The Sixers have to hope that Tobias Harris is coming out of his funk because they need his scoring. How in the world did Dallas lose twice already to the New York Knicks? Sacramento continues to play well without injured point guard De’Aaron Fox.
11. Sixers 8-5 (10)
12. Dallas 7-5 (12)
13. Minnesota 7-6 (14)
14. Indiana 7-6 (15)
15. Orlando 6-7 (25)
16. Charlotte 6-7 (22)
17. Memphis 5-8 (26)
18. Brooklyn 5-7 (16)
19. Sacramento 5-7 (21)
20. Oklahoma City 5-7 (18)
San Antonio has made the playoffs for 22 consecutive years, and that streak is in serious jeopardy. Atlanta had a disastrous weekend in Los Angeles, losing to the Lakers and Clippers by a combined 70 points.
21. Portland 5-8 (17)
22. San Antonio 5-8 (13)
23. Chicago 4-9 (23)
24. Atlanta 4-9 (24)
25. Detroit 4-9 (19)
26. New Orleans 4-9 (28)
27. Cleveland 4-8 (20)
28. New York 3-10 (30)
29. Washington 3-8 (29)
30. Golden State 2-10 (27)