Miami, which has lost five of its last seven games, drops out of the Top 10. Rookie Tyler Herro, has been sidelined those last seven games because of an ankle injury, and the Heat have missed his outside shooting. While much was made of Miami’s acquiring Andre Iguodala from Memphis at the trade deadline, Jae Crowder, also sent to the Heat in that trade, has been an under-the-radar strong addition. He has averaged 16.1 points in his five games with Miami.