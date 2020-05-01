A: Thanks for the great question, Tom. As hard as it is, the Sixers have to continue to go about things as if this season will resume. Their situation is completely different than the Golden State Warriors, who have the league’s worst record of 15-50 and were 17 games away from starting their offseason. They have no incentive to resume the season. The Sixers are in a different situation. They have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference at 39-26 and are on pace to face the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.