MILWAUKEE – All signs point to Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden and Kyle O’Quinn no longer playing for the 76ers unless something changes.
The Sixers are still trying to pursue additional trades before today’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. But if a move isn’t made, one can only assume at least two of those players will be waived before the deadline.
The team needs to clear roster spots to make room for Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III and Norvel Pelle.
The Sixers agreed early Thursday morning to acquire Burks and Robinson from the Golden State Warriors for three second-round picks. The team looks to convert Pelle’s two-way contract to a full-time one.
But the Sixers would have to create three roster spots from their 15-man roster to accommodate all the players.
Burke and Bolden were left off the road trip, while O’Quinn remained home for personnel reasons.
The Sixers acquired Burke and O’Quinn this summer in free agency. Meanwhile, the Sixers selected Bolden with 36th overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft.
Lacking a roster spot, Bolden, a 6-foot-10 forward, spent the 2017-18 season playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League and the EuroLeague. He joined the Sixers last season.
But the Australian made only four NBA appearances this season, spending a lot of time with the Sixers NBA G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Burke made 25 appearances as the reserve point guard. He ultimately lost the backup point guard position to Raul Neto. O’Quinn played in just 22 games and fell behind Pelle on the center depth chart.
As it stands now, the Sixers have to waive two players before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. They can wait until after the deadline to make room for Pelle.