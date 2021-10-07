The 76ers have been adamant and consistent about not trading Ben Simmons just to make a trade.

With Simmons on the roster, they’re a contender for the Eastern Conference title. The Sixers are only interested in a deal that would improve their chances or at least keep them there.

That’s where the Indiana Pacers come in.

A league source told The Inquirer the Pacers were among a group of teams still inquiring about Simmons’ availability. Another source confirmed the Sixers’ interest in Indiana’s Caris LeVert.

The Pacers shooting guard along with point guard Malcolm Brogdon and at least one first-rounder should be enough to get a deal done.

Brogdon, LeVert and a first-round pick may not be the sexiest deal for a team that was holding out for an All-Star level player, multiple picks and pick swaps (The multiple picks were intended to go to an additional team in a three-team deal). But that might be the best deal they can get at the moment.

Some believe the Sixers should pay close attention to Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star point guard is the perfect fit basketball-wise.

A big part in his potential availability has to do with him being unable to practice and play in New York due to remaining unvaccinated. Even if the Sixers wanted to deal with that, there are reports that Irving intends to retire if traded. And this past season, he missed time due to “personal reasons.”

So it might not be wise for the Sixers to pursue someone as unpredictable as Irving.

What would the Sixers be getting back?

While he’s not an All-Star, Brogdon would likely keep Philly pretty much at the same level they are at with Simmons. The 2017 Rookie of the Year can defend, shoot and score.

Brogdon averaged a career-high 21 points to go with 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds last season while shooting 38.8% on three-pointers. He also made 86.4% of his free throws . Brogdon has averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals for his career while shooting 38.6% from three-point range over 297 career games.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder is a leader with good intangibles even though he lacks the height and athleticism of the 6-10 Simmons. Brogdonoverall , however, would fit better with the Sixers than Simmons, who shies away from shooting and struggles from the foul line. So he would keep the Sixers close to the same level at the position.

LeVert would be a bonus once he gets healthy.

The 27-year-old, who has a lengthy injury history, is dealing with a stress fracture in his back. The Pacers are optimistic that he’s dealing with a minor setback and may be available for the start of the regular season.

This injury comes after he didn’t make his Pacers debut until March 13 against the Phoenix Suns, exactly two months after being acquired in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. LeVert hadn’t played since Jan. 12 with the Nets and had surgery on Jan. 26 to remove a small cancerous mass from his left kidney.

His injury history dates back to his college days at Michigan.

In five NBA seasons, LeVert has never played a full season due to injuries. As a rookie in 2016-17, he played 57 games out of 82. LeVert played 71 games the next season, followed by 40 (2018-19), 45 of 72 (2019-20) and a combined 47 of 72 last season between the Nets and Pacers.

Should the Sixers make the trade?

Trading for LeVert as a primary piece for Simmons doesn’t make sense for the Sixers. Brogdon would be the primary acquisition with LeVert and at least one pick to complete the package.

As I wrote Saturday, under normal circumstances, it would benefit the Sixers to hold onto their disgruntled player until his trade value rises.

If this were the case, a great time to unload Simmons would be after Dec. 15, the first day this summer’s newly-signed free agents can be traded. That timeframe provides a bigger pool of potential trade partners.

There’s no guarantee, however, that things will get better.

It could get worse amid this messy divorce if the Sixers start losing games and fall way behind expected conference powers such as the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the standings.

So it’s probably better for everyone just to move on now.

The only downside is a trade to the Pacers would keep Simmons in the same conference. That could open up the possibility of the Sixers facing and losing to him in the playoffs.

Do the Sixers want to do deal with that?

But Brogdon is a much better leader and shooter than Simmons. He’s also a pretty good defender. So he would fulfill the need the Sixers have for a point guard, despite not coming with Simmons’ flash. He’s also had some nagging injuries in the past.

The Pacers can provide a better package than interested teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum is a better player than Brogdon and LeVert. He just doesn’t fill the bill at the point guard spot like Brogdon.

Meanwhile, LeVert is very quick and athletic. He can score from the outside and on drives to the basket.

He could be a candidate to start at shooting guard or small forward or provide scoring off the bench. In 35 games — all starts — last season with the Pacers, LeVert averaged career highs in scoring (20.7), assists (5.2) steals (1.4) and a career-high tying 4.6 rebounds.

So this is definitely a deal that would work for the Sixers.