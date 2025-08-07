Nick Nurse’s golf and music event will feature Sixers legend Dr. J as a special guest

Nick Nurse is set to hold his second annual golf and music festival this week at Carroll National, the golf course the 76ers coach purchased in his hometown of Carroll, Iowa.

The two-day event, which will be held Thursday and Friday, was announced in May, but Nurse recently added a special guest: Julius “Dr. J” Erving. The Hall of Famer and Sixers legend is an avid golfer and previously owned his own golf club, Heritage Golf Club, in Tucker, Ga.

Each day of the event will feature golf during the day and musical performances at night. To that end, the dais will also have musical guests Mt. Joy, Purple Wonder, Jefferson Starship, and the Jacksons. Nurse is also musically inclined and hopped on stage at last year’s event, even performing “Here Come the Sixers” from behind the keyboard. DJ Ghost, the Sixers’ team DJ, will also spin records to close out each night.

The event is held at Carroll National in support of the Nick Nurse Foundation with the aim of “improving the lives of children and young adults through music, sports, and education.”

It makes sense that Nurse would hold the event in Iowa, where his roots run deep. He grew up in Carroll, played at Northern Iowa, and coached the Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA D-League team, formerly known as the Iowa Energy, to a 2011 title. He also coached at Grand View University in Des Moines from 1991 to 1993, taking the job at 23 years old and becoming the youngest coach in America.